Africa's fragile health systems rush to contain coronavirus

With limited intensive care beds, governments are putting their hopes in preventing and detecting the outbreak
A health professional conducts a Covid-19 test in Johannesburg. Despite having one of the continent’s best public health systems, South Africa has fewer than 1,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for its 56 million people. Photograph: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images
World Health Organization (WHO) officials have called for a strong response to a “tremendously fast rise in the number of countries with cases being confirmed”.
“We have to ratchet up what is being done,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa. Read more >>