‘A Screeching Halt’ for Tourism

Nassau Port - PhotoⒸDerek Catalano
The Bahamas tourism workforce has been brought to its knees due the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar.
“So tourism is 48 percent of our direct employment, 40 percent of our GDP. It’s huge. Tourism has come to a screeching halt across the planet,” he said, ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Recently, Atlantis, Sandals, Baha Mar and Melia resorts all announced plans to temporarily suspend operations, leaving many Bahamians from the hotel industry unemployed.
The harsh reality is that The Bahamas' tourism product has taken a hit despite having record breaking numbers in visitor arrivals last year.