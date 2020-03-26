Thursday, March 26, 2020
A grocery store threw out $35,000 in food that a woman intentionally coughed on, sparking coronavirus fears, police said
By Scottie Andrew and Anna Sturla, CNN
(CNN) A woman purposely coughed on $35,000 worth of food at a Pennsylvania grocery store, police said. She likely faces criminal charges for coughing, one of the primary ways the novel coronavirus spreads.
The unnamed woman entered small grocery chain Gerrity's Supermarket in Hanover Township and started coughing on produce, bakery items, meat and other merchandise, chain co-owner Joe Fasula wrote on Facebook.
Staff quickly removed her from the store and called Hanover Township Police, who found her a few hours later and took her into custody, Police Chief Albert Walker told CNN.