Friday, March 20, 2020
A Chinese Australian woman breached coronavirus quarantine in Beijing to go for a jog -- and lost her job
By Nectar Gan, CNN
Hong Kong (CNN)A Chinese Australian woman has been fired from her job in Beijing and ordered by authorities to leave China after provoking outrage in the country for breaking coronavirus quarantine rules to go for a jog.
In a video widely circulated on social media, a woman in active wear gets into a heated argument with a community worker who tries to persuade her to stay at home. International arrivals are required to self-quarantine under Beijing's strict infection control rules.
"I need to go running. I need to work out. If I fall sick, who will take care of me? Will you come?" shouts the woman, as she tries to open the keypad lock on her apartment door. She appears to have just returned from a jog and is not wearing a face mask. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 6:06 AM
Labels: CNN, Coronavirus, Lock-down, News, Quarantine