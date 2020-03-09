9 ways to help avoid coronavirus when you need to leave the house

You can go outside, but cautiously, and keep your distance. Angela Lang/CNET
While social distancing and thoroughly wash your hands are the best policies, healthy people still can still shop for supplies and support local businesses like coffee shops -- even if they don't have N95 face masks.
The need to stay vigilant with germs is serious but also manageable. Grocery stores and local shops and services are largely open in many places. While the coronavirus known officially as SARS-CoV-2 is easily spread, there are plenty of common-sense techniques you can apply to stay part of the world. Carefully. Read more >>