60 Minutes Segment “Incredible Exposure” for the Microgrid Movement Globally

RMI solar installation in The Bahamas, photo courtesy RMI
A recent segment of “60 Minutes” about the Rocky Mountain Institute’s (RMI) work in the Bahamas was “incredible exposure” for the microgrid movement globally.
“We were in the living rooms of over 9 million viewers that Sunday evening. It was incredible exposure for the Bahamas energy transition, Rocky Mountain Institute and the microgrid movement globally,” said Chris Burgess, director of projects for RMI’s Islands Energy Program, who appeared in the piece.
The 60 Minutes story focused on RMI’s Ragged Island microgrid, now being built to withstand hurricane force winds in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. The hurricane battered the island and neighboring islands with 185 mph winds and gusts of about 200 mph, destroying power lines and utility infrastructure and leveling homes. Read more >>