5 Trending Food Destinations in the Caribbean

Nassau, The Bahamas - Nassau is such a popular destination that its food can sometimes get overlooked. But travelers are increasingly drawn to Nassau for a veritable world of food and an enviable collection of restaurants with some serious star power, even stronger of late: think Jean-Georges. Jose Andres. Katsuya Uechi. Michael Schwartz. They’re just a few of the boldfaced names now designing menus here, complementing legendary Caribbean eateries like the unforgettable Graycliff, Cafe Matisse and newer entrants like Mahogany House and Sapodilla. And while many of these eateries readily (and happily) focus their food on Bahamian flavors and ingredients, the local food scene is just as robust: no trip here to Nassau complete without a stop for conch at a pair of foodie-friendly fish hotspots: Potters Cay and Arawak Cay. Nassau is also home to the Caribbean’s best food tour, Tru Bahamian.
By Caribbean Journal Staff
Sitting under a palapa at the water’s edge, dining on whole snapper glazed in unagi joined by a 2016 Astrid & Therese riesling, one begins to realize just how much the Caribbean culinary scene has changed in recent years.
Because experiences like the above aren’t unique anymore — the region’s gastronomic might has grown by leaps and bounds, with both a renewed appreciation for local cuisine (and sourcing) and a new injection of international styles and techniques.
It all adds up to what is a truly thriving food world in the Caribbean.
