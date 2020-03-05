5 Bodyweight Exercises for Beginners

You don’t need a gym membership to get a good workout. Sure, there are benefits to having access to a gym, but you can get fit at home and without any expensive equipment.
If you are interested in building strength without a gym, you need to look into bodyweight exercises. This type of exercise is not only incredibly effective, but it is also more convenient and more affordable than training at a gym. The only equipment you need with exercises like these is a pair of comfortable footwear and a water bottle to stay hydrated. Really: that’s it!
The following are five bodyweight exercises that are great for people who are looking to get started with home fitness.
Spiderman Pushups
If you are new to working out, you should start by mastering regular pushups. Once you have built up some strength and they seem easier, you should then move on to a tougher variation like Spiderman pushups. This variation will put a little more work on your arms and chest, plus the added leg movement will give your core more of a workout.
To perform a Spiderman pushup, start in a standard raised pushup position. As you move toward the floor, raise one of your knees up to your elbow. Push yourself back up to the starting position and switch sides with each repetition.
Squats
Squats offer an ideal exercise for strengthening your legs. You can do them with just your bodyweight, but you could also add weight to increase the difficulty. Once you feel like the regular squats are getting a little too easy, you can also try a variety of different squat variations to build more strength.
One option is the pistol squat. With this exercise, you start balanced on one foot with the other leg extended out in front. From there, you gradually descend into a squat position and then return to standing on one leg.
Fighter Knees
This is an exercise that is good for working your core and your legs. It is also a fairly simple bodyweight exercise, so you don’t need to master any other type of workout before adding it to your routine. For this exercise, start in a standing position with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Move one of your knees up quickly. As your knee comes up, use a slight rotation to touch the knee to the opposite elbow.
Lunges
Lunges can be great for working out your back and your legs. In addition to that, they will also help you build balance and stability. Just like some of the other bodyweight exercises, there are also different types of lunges that can offer different benefits.
A lateral lunge is a good option for expanding your bodyweight workouts. Since you are moving to the side with this move, it works out different muscles than the standard lunge, and it is also good for balance and stability. For a lateral lunge, you start standing straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Take a large step to the side with one leg while keeping your upper body as straight as possible. Descend on the side that you stepped from until you are squatting on that one side. You then move your body back up and return to the starting position.
Plank Pushups
Plank pushups are another exercise that can be good for working several muscle groups. For this exercise, you would start in a plank position with your forearms on the floor. Going one hand at a time, move your arms to put each hand flat on the floor and push yourself up. After you are up in the pushup position, move each hand back to the plank position one at a time. Alternate which hand you start with to keep the workout even.