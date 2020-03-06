242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: March 5th 2020

|
Whistle your Way into Reality Mr. Davis!
As
a Bahamian woman, I am appalled and yet frighteningly unsurprised that
the man who wants to be my Prime Minister feels that a ‘whistle' is
going to save me from being raped, beaten, sexually assaulted, or
harassed! As the mother of a young woman, the idea that those in
leadership do not take her safety and security seriously is absolutely
offensive. The former DPM’s comments reduce the issue of violence
against women to a bad joke and women continue to be the butt of it. At a
time when Bahamian women of all ages continue to be terrorized, by some
of our male counterparts, the opposition’s comments are particularly
dangerous because they reveal, yet again that our so-called leaders only
pay lip service to the protection of women and our rights instead of
ACTUALLY PROTECTING WOMEN.
Prime Minister Minnis tells 60 Minutes Bahamas can ‘set an example for the world’
In
a segment of CBS’ 60 Minutes Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert
Minnis said he is optimistic about the country’s green options and the
ability of The Bahamas to show the world how to move forward after a
devastating hurricane.
Prime
Minister Minnis was featured on the Sunday 1 March edition of 60
Minutes, an investigative news magazine show that reaches an average of
11 million viewers each week.
The
segment examined the implementation of renewable energy sources on
islands like Ragged Island as an alternative to fossil fuels in the face
of ever stronger hurricanes resulting from the global climate crisis.
“Let
us show the world what can be done,” the Prime Minister told 60 Minutes
host Bill Whitaker. “We may be small, but we can set an example to the
world.”
Following
Hurricane Irma in 2017, one of the ways Prime Minister Minnis resolved
to rebuild a more resilient Ragged Island was through the use of
microgrids or solar panels.
Government remains proactive and vigilant PM gives Coronavirus Update
The government is
set to establish a National Coordinating Committee that will include
relevant members of civil society and government representatives as part
of its overall response to the outbreak of COVID-19 virus, the Most
Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister, announced.
He was addressing a
Press Conference to update the public on the country’s mitigation and
response plans as the contagious virus spreads globally. The press
conference was held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Office of the Prime
Minister. Also in attendance were Dr. Duane Sands, Minister of Health
and Dr. Pearl McMillan, Chief Medical Officer, and other government
officials.
Coronavirus
disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a virus identified as the cause of an
outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Common
signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness
of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection
can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure
and even death. One of the standard measures to prevent the spread of
the virus is proper washing of hands.
Grand Lucayan, Sold
The Government of
The Bahamas sold the Grand Lucayan on Monday, March 2, 2020 to a
partnership between Royal Caribbean International and ITM (Bahamas Port
Investments Ltd.), which is expected to make a $250 million investment
between the hotel and the redevelopment of the cruise port.
The Heads of
Agreement Signing Ceremony was held on the Great Lawn of the property,
some 11 months following the signing of the Letter of Intent on
Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Prime Minister of
The Bahamas, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis described the day as a
wonderful one as the government’s intention was never to hold on to the
property, but initially purchased it so save jobs of Grand Bahamians and
businesses.
“As we stated at
the time, it was our intention to privatize the property as quickly as
possible. We wanted to ensure that we found the right buyer who shared
our vision for the renewal of Grand Bahama. Our vision was the renewal
and rebirth of Grand Bahama’s tourism sector and product as an essential
element in the restoration of this island’s potential.
Campbell Applauds Organizers of Girls in Science Video Competition
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the
Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, applauded the organizers of the ministry’s
second annual Girls in Science Video Competition for the role they are
playing in potentially helping to guide more Bahamians girls into the
fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).
The
2020 Video Competition was a collaborative effort between the Ministry
of Social Services and Urban Development, its Department of Gender and
Family Affairs, Urban Renewal Commission and FEM STEM, a female
Non-governmental Organization (NGO) that promotes young women in the
sciences. FEM STEM was founded and is headed by Mrs. Thyronda Glinton.
The initial competition was launched in 2019.
“It
would be remiss of me not to single out Mrs. Glinton, a dynamic leader,
whom I understand is also the product of a similar initiative. Mrs.
Glinton, I thank you for paying it forward,” Minister Campbell added.
Ministry of Works offers Career Mentoring to
High School Students
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Public and private high school students are being exposed
to careers in welding, architecture, engineering and more thanks to a
new mentorship programme by the Ministry of Public Works.
Gregory
Butler, Deputy Permanent Secretary, said the objective of the programme
is to expose high school students to the various professions that are
available at the Ministry.
“We
are trying to get high school students involved in the various
professions that we have. The students work with people in different
disciplines so that they can see the kind of work that’s being done to
decide if they like it,” said Mr. Butler.
“They
work with them [our staff] in the field for two weeks. They go to
sites, for example, to see what a building contractor is doing, to see
what a building inspector has to do to make sure a house is in order so
it can go to the second phase.”
Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Explores New Route Development Opportunities at Routes Americas 2020
NASSAU,
Bahamas- The Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, along with industry
partners, attended the Routes Americas 2020 conference recently in
Indianapolis, Indiana. Attending from the Ministry of Tourism were
Tyrone Sawyer, Senior Director – Airlift Development and Faye Cash,
General Manager – Airlift Development.
The
Bahamas team engaged in several twenty-five (25) minute meetings per
day with airline partners, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. over a
three-day period, to review the performance of existing Bahamas routes,
to re-align tactics as necessary, and to explore new strategies to build
the performance of their flights to The Islands Of The Bahamas.
National Honours Advisory Committee Invites the General Public to Nominate Persons to be Awarded
The
advisory committee for National Honours announced, Thursday, February
20 during a press conference at Cabinet Office that it is inviting the
general public to nominate persons fit to be conferred with an award
under the National Honors Act 2016 and Regulations thereunder. Committee
chairman Mark Humes (seated second from left) said among the
established Societies of Honour under Section 5 of the Act are the Order
of National Hero; the Order of The Bahamas; the Order of Merit; the
Order of Excellence and the Order of the Lignum Vitae. These awards will
recognize persons who have achieved excellence in designated categories
while contributing to national development said Mr. Humes. Nomination
forms may be obtained from the Cabinet Office in New Providence, the
office of the administrator in all districts of the Family Islands and
or via the government of the Bahamas website www.bahamas.gov.bs. Completed
nomination forms containing all of the pertinent information of the
nominee must be submitted to the secretary of the National Honours
Secretariat, Cabinet Office, not later than March 27 in order to enable
the advisory committee to consider nominations and make recommendations
for awards.
Grand Bahama Utility Company Limited is on target to provide potable water to Grand Bahama Island
February
28 – Freeport, Bahamas – The Grand Bahama Utility Company Limited
(GBUC) is forging ahead with its strategy to return potable water to the
Grand Bahama community.
In
late January, Philcher Grant, Director of Group Corporate Affairs &
Government Relations at Port Group, Limited, announced the GBUC’s
strategic two-part plan. Following this statement, the GBUC began
releasing video weekly updates on its social media platforms and on
various media outlets to inform the public of the work being carried out
by the GBUC team in conjunction with licensed contractors. The first
update confirmed that the island was 25% towards its goal.
“The
GBUC is dedicated to executing its plan to meet World Health
Organization standards,” said Remington Wilchcombe, Engineering Manager
at the GBUC. “On a daily basis, the team continues to labor in the
wellfields to install new potable wells, while simultaneously conducting
intentional flushing and restoring existing wells into the system. As a
result of this effort, residents across the city of Freeport are being
provided with fresher water.”
We Are Blessed
Matthew 5:1-3
I remember several years ago as I was walking in to the main building
at Navarro, the college where I was teaching at the time, a woman in
front of me opened the door for me and let me go through. That doesn’t
happen to me very often. Usually it’s the other way around, I open the
door for a woman, but on that day I had my arms loaded with books, and
she held the door for me.
As I said, that is a bit unusual for me, so after muttering, “Thanks,” I
thought I should say something else. So I said, “How are you?”
expecting the pat, non-committal answer, “Fine.” But this exceptional
person surprised me again when she said, “I’m blessed!”
Has anyone ever said that to you? How ya doin’? I’m blessed! It takes
us a little by surprise, doesn’t it? How do you respond to that? What do
you say? Good for you. Glad to hear it. I don’t know. I do hear it a
little more often here in the Bahamas, and I usually respond, “Amen!”
|