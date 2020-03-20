242NewsBahamas - COVID-19 Update

|
BMOTA Holds Coronavirus Seminar For Vendors At Freeport Harbour
FREEPORT,
Grand Bahama, March 20, 2020 — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and
Aviation (BMOTA) partnered with the Public Hospitals Authority this week
to present a health seminar on novel coronavirus to taxi drivers and
local vendors. The session, held at the Freeport Harbour on March 16,
was coordinated to share accurate information regarding the virus and
provide general safety precautions to take amid growing concerns.
“It
is important to remember that coronavirus is not necessarily a death
sentence,” Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of the Grand Bahama Coronavirus Task
Force, said. “As much as 80% of the persons who have the infection have
no symptoms whatsoever and 15% of the cases end up in hospital.”