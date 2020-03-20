242NewsBahamas - COVID-19 Update

Friday, March 20, 2020

The Bahamas Government has created a website for everything you need to know about COVID-19, with loads of information and resources for dealing with the virus in the country.
BMOTA Holds Coronavirus Seminar For Vendors At Freeport Harbour

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, March 20, 2020 — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) partnered with the Public Hospitals Authority this week to present a health seminar on novel coronavirus to taxi drivers and local vendors. The session, held at the Freeport Harbour on March 16, was coordinated to share accurate information regarding the virus and provide general safety precautions to take amid growing concerns.

“It is important to remember that coronavirus is not necessarily a death sentence,” Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of the Grand Bahama Coronavirus Task Force, said. “As much as 80% of the persons who have the infection have no symptoms whatsoever and 15% of the cases end up in hospital.”
Following the recent announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce has been monitoring these developments closely via updates from the Ministry of Health and has decided to close our offices temporarily, effective Friday, March 20, 2020. We believe it important to share the temporary changes we have made which may impact our interactions with you.
As you’re aware, we extend the use of office space and facilities to members, however due to these extraordinary circumstances, we appreciate your understanding that the office will be unable to accommodate these requests.
RBC Royal Bank takes decisive action to help clients impacted by COVID-19

TORONTO (CANADA) – March 18, 2020 — Today, RBC Royal Bank (RY on TSX and NYSE) (“RBC”) announced plans to provide financial relief to its Caribbean clients impacted by the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

Effective immediately, most RBC Personal banking clients in the Caribbean will benefit from an automatic three-month payment deferral on credit facilities. Business and Corporate banking clients are also eligible for the relief program, following individual eligibility assessments with an RBC representative. Automatic payment deferrals will be applied as of March 17, 2020 and remain in effect until June 30, 2020, or until further advised.
YMCA OF GRAND BAHAMA CLOSURE DUE TO COVID-19

Like so many organizations, the YMCA of Grand Bahama, your YMCA, has had to close all its facilities, inside and outdoors, starting on Monday, March 16th. This is in compliance with edicts from the Bahamas Government and recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, made to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Coronavirus. Tentatively the Y is set to re-open on Monday, March 30th.
BNT COVID-19 Response Update

To help safeguard the health and safety of our Team and the public, all BNT offices and national parks are closed to the public until March 31st. If this changes, we will issue another update.

We are still hard at work! During this period, park patrols will continue and most of the staff are working remotely. Those who need to occasionally work in-office will do so using best practice.
NIB ACTIVATES ORANGE ALERT STAGE IN COVID-19 BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN

The National Insurance Board (NIB) has activated its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to address potential business disruptions, which may come as a result of COVID-19. NIB has been in contact with the National Coordinating Committee to ensure that the necessary actions are consistent with the national response.

NIB’s BCP is at the Orange Alert stage which concentrates on streamlining processes to protect the most vulnerable customers, such as the elderly, and to limit risks to staff. These changes will ensure that critical services continue to be provided, while ensuring the safety and health of our staff and customers. These measures are in addition to actions already taken to promote staff awareness and education of COVID-19 and upgrades to hygiene and cleaning regimes.

