242NewsBahamas - COVID-19 Update - Part 3

NATIONAL ADDRESS: Emergency Order Update
The COVID-19 virus and threat that the world and The Bahamas are facing is a matter of life and death.
While most people who contract the virus will recover, many have died and many more will die around the world.
More than fifteen thousand people have died around the world so far.
What is frightening is that we do not know how many people will suffer from the virus and how many will die.
This
virus is so serious and so potentially dangerous for some, that people
are dying in large numbers in the richest, the most powerful and the
more developed countries in the world.