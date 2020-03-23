242NewsBahamas - COVID-19 Update - Part 2

Here
in The Bahamas, we are now under our fourth day of quarantine and self
isolation throughout the country. We would like to ensure that you are
updated every step of the way in the latest news, information, and
Please stay inside, distance yourself from others, and sanitize. We can get through this. This example is simple, yet shows how effective we can all be to save one another.
The
Bahamas Government has created a website for everything you need to
know about COVID-19, with loads of information and resources for dealing
with the virus in the country.
There
remain four confirmed cases. The Ministry of Health has activated its
Emergency Operation Centre and 10,000 rapid response kits have been
ordered, 2,500 of those are expected to be on the island by mid-week,
said Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands. Read the full text of the
Minister's remarks here: https://bit.ly/2xcXWit