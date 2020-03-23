Monday, March 23, 2020

242NewsBahamas - COVID-19 Update - Part 2

Dear Friends,
Here in The Bahamas, we are now under our fourth day of quarantine and self isolation throughout the country. We would like to ensure that you are updated every step of the way in the latest news, information, and safety measures. If you have relevant information please email it to us at 242newsbahamas@gmail.com or message us via our FACEBOOK page. We are running all health, government, and medical notices for FREE.

Please stay inside, distance yourself from others, and sanitize. We can get through this. This example is simple, yet shows how effective we can all be to save one another.

#WeAreInThisTogether

242NewsBahamas
The Bahamas Government has created a website for everything you need to know about COVID-19, with loads of information and resources for dealing with the virus in the country.
The Bahamas Ministry of Health provided an update today on the #Covid19 coronvirus.
There remain four confirmed cases. The Ministry of Health has activated its Emergency Operation Centre and 10,000 rapid response kits have been ordered, 2,500 of those are expected to be on the island by mid-week, said Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands. Read the full text of the Minister's remarks here: https://bit.ly/2xcXWit

