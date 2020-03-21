21 Small Caribbean Beach Resorts to Visit in 2020

Rollezz Villas Beach Resort, Cat Island, The Bahamas - Small, intimate and lovingly owned by Carl and Yvonne Rolle, this collection of beachfront villas is set on what is one of the most beautiful beaches you will ever set your eyes upon, Cat Island’s spectacular Old Bight Beach.
By Caribbean Journal Staff
It’s just you and the sand. No crowds, no hassle, no long journeys to get from your room to the water.
That’s what the best beach resorts are about — places where nothing stands between you and the object of your affection — pure Caribbean sun, sand and sea.
And at small Caribbean beach resorts, that’s exactly what you find — intimate hospitality, unmatched beauty and some of the most authentic experiences you’ll encounter in the wider region.
Our favorite small beach resorts (note: we capped them at a maximum of 50 rooms) to check out in 2020 are a mix of old favorites, new additions and some properties that have long stayed under the radar. Read more >>