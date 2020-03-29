109 “squatters” arrested at Abaco church

Photos circulated on social media purportedly show authorities making arrests at a Marsh Harbour church on Saturday.
By Juan McCartney
Law enforcement officers arrested 109 people reportedly squatting at the A&B Church on Crocket Drive in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, Saturday morning, according to Immigration Director Clarence Russell.
Area residents moved onto the premises over the last several months without the permission of the church’s trustees and the property owners, Russell told The Nassau Guardian.
Russell said after the pastor died post Hurricane Dorian “it is believed area residents of foreign ethnicity moved in and took over the church property, turning it into a place not of worship but one of a residence, selling all manner of things”.
He said the trustees of the church complained to police asking for the people to be removed.
"Law enforcement surveilled the premises, gathered intel for weeks and subsequently launched a joint law enforcement operation at 5 a.m. this morning on said premises," he said.