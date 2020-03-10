10 practical tips to help avoid coronavirus when you leave the house

How to stay safe when you're grocery shopping, signing your name and opening doors.
Social distancing is important in the grocery store, but so is how you shop.
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
By Jessica Dolcourt
States across the US are tightening restrictions and confirmed cases of coronavirus are on the rise, but you can still leave your home to go to the grocery store and pharmacy, fill your car with gas and pick up food to go. When you do, you'll need to be careful about minimizing your risk of exposure to yourself and others -- that includes sanitizing your home and car when you get back.
Social distancing and thoroughly washing your hands are essential policies to follow, and global health professionals and national leadership ask that you reserve N95 face masks for the medical community who are at high risk for exposure. While the coronavirus known officially as SARS-CoV-2 is easily spread, there are common-sense techniques you can adopt when you do need to resupply your stocks during self-quarantine. Read more >>