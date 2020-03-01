Friday, March 20, 2020
1 in 5 hospitalized coronavirus patients is between 20 and 44 years old, CDC report finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new study shows young people are developing serious complications from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the CDC released a report to detail the complications in the US from the disease.
The study took a look at 508 patients who had been hospitalized from the virus and found 20 percent were aged 20–44 years.
At a White House press conference Wednesday, Dr. Deborah Birx with the coronavirus task force, said she was concerned with the number of young people in Europe who are sick from the virus. Read more >>