World is approaching coronavirus tipping point, say experts

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in a market in Daegu, South Korea. Photograph: Lim Hwa-young/AP
Some of the countries most affected by the virus are scrambling to halt its progress two days after Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the international community needed to act quickly before the narrowing “window of opportunity” closed completely.
With almost 78,000 cases of Covid-19 now confirmed across the globe, experts say the situation will soon reach a critical threshold. Read more >>
Corona virus Global Infection Map