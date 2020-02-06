Why you can afford a luxury vacation in the Bahamas

A complete overview of vacation costs
If you’ve got your heart set on a trip to the Caribbean complete with a luxury vacation in the Bahamas, the next question is, can you afford it? That doesn’t mean however that the islands of this coral-based archipelago don’t cater to visitors desirous of a more budget conscious holiday experience; if you want to spend less and still enjoy a holiday in the Bahamas, you’ll just need to do a bit more planning to avoid spending more than you intended. Read more >>