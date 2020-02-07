Friday, February 7, 2020
What’s New in the Islands of The Bahamas This February
The Islands Of The Bahamas have much to celebrate in February. From the record-breaking seven million travelers who visited the islands in 2019 to the launch of The Bahamas Sabbatical in partnership with Airbnb, The Bahamas is gearing up for another busy season. Grand Bahama Island and The Abacos continue to move forward in their recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian. Fan favorite Lucayan National Park reopened at the end of January and The Abacos welcomed a number of re-openings and are ready to welcome visitors with open arms. Read more >>
