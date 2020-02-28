We Need $1m To Deal With Coronavirus, Says Sands

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.
HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands has revealed the Ministry of Health has requested a million dollars to combat the novel coronavirus.
The United States is starting to increase its funding for virus preparedness. American media reported the Trump administration was seeking $2.5 billion from Congress to prepare for a possible nationwide outbreak, while the Senate Democrats have made a request for $8.5 billion.
When asked about local funding to fight the virus, Dr Sands said: “I think we’ve asked for a million dollars.”
However, the Bahamas National Reference Laboratory's new coronavirus testing capacity is at no cost, as the minister noted the testing kits were given by Pan American Health Organisation.