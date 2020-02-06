Thursday, February 6, 2020
VIP Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas review
By Matt Hochberg
One of the most popular shore excursions in Nassau, Bahamas is the Blue Lagoon Beach Day tour. I decided to check it out for myself and see what it offers.
Blue Lagoon is a private island that is about a 30 minute boat ride away from where the cruise ships tender in Nassau. It is located just off the coast of Paradise Island, which is home to Atlantis Resort and many extremely extravagant mansions.
Blue Lagoon offers a variety of options for booking a visit to their island. There is a basic beach day pass, dolphin swim combo, stingray encounter, Segway and more. I counted nine different tours that take you to Blue Lagoon. Read more >>