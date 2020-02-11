Unions at WSC set to withdraw labor today

Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU) President Dwayne Woods
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The unions representing line staff and managers at the Water and Sewerage Corporation are expected to strike today amid a tense stalemate between the bargaining agents and the corporation’s executive management.
Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU) President Dwayne Woods confirmed the move in an interview with Eyewitness News Online yesterday.
“Both unions, the managers and the BUSAWU met today (Monday) and we made a decision to sign an agreement that both unions at the Water and Sewerage Corporation will be taking part in an legal strike,” Woods said.
“Both union will be using their strike certificate, which was achieved late last year.
"We are taking that opportunity to say to The Bahamas that we have had enough at the Water and Sewerage Corporation of the abuse of our membership."