Unclaimed Dorian bodies due to deportation of storm victims, says Rights Bahamas

Rights Bahamas president Stephanie St. Fleur
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Rights Bahamas President Stephanie St Fleur pointed to the government’s repatriation efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian as the reason why there are still unclaimed victims in a refrigerated trailer in Abaco.
Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said last week that 50 unclaimed storm victims are expected to be buried within three to four weeks.
Sands told Eyewitness News that none of the stored remains matched DNA samples taken from purported relatives.
He said despite claims from families that their relatives are among the victims, there is “no DNA or forensic evidence to support that”.
In recent interview, St Fleur said she believes the government’s actions in the wake of the deadly storm “led to what we have now, unclaimed bodies.” Read more >>