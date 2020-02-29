The Caribbean Just Set an All-Time Record for Visitor Arrivals

St Croix.
The Caribbean region set an all-time record for visitor arrivals in 2019, according to a new report from the Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization.
Stayover arrivals to the Caribbean totaled 31.5 million, the highest total in the region’s history.
That represented a robust 4.4 percent increase in visitors, outpacing the global tourism growth rate of 3.8 percent reported by the World Tourism Organization.
It was also the highest rate of tourism growth in the Americas.