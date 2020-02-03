The Bahamas Signs Bilateral Air Transport Agreement With The USA

The Bahamas is prohibiting Disney cruise ship passengers to disembark if they have visited mainland China in the past 20 days
February 2, 2020 – The initial bilateral Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America (USA) and the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas was announced on January 27, 2020.
Signed in Nassau, The Bahamas, by the Assistant Secretary Manisha Singh and Bahamian Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar, the agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with The Bahamas, consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy.
This agreement includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities. Read more >>