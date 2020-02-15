The Bahamas Impresses Thousands at the New York Times Travel Show

Pictured are Acharo Smith (Junkanoo Model), Alicia Vasquez (Stuarts Cove), Ashnell Missick ( Out Island Promotion Board), Chrystal Bethell (BTO NY) Regia Knowles (Sunrise Beach Villas), Tomas Diebold (Bahamas Paradise Cruiseline), Mary Dipasquale ( NPIPB), Douglas Trueblood (NPIPB), Ebiana Smith (BTO-NY), Dupree Smith (BTO-Houston), Tara Smith (Junkanoo Model).
The annual travel trade and consumer show features over 747 exhibitor booths from over 176 different countries and more than 280 speakers from across the globe. This year’s event experienced record-breaking numbers with over 35,000 attendees, surpassing the turnout from previous years. The Bahamas welcomed over 1,000 showgoers to its booth.
Chrystal Bethell, Marketing Coordinator for TIOTB shared, “The significant number of people that visited our booth proved that The Bahamas has an enduring appeal, and that interest in our destination continues to rise.”
Additionally, Bethell delivered a presentation on Festivals & Adventures throughout The Islands Of The Bahamas at the Caribbean Tourism Organization seminar, opening with a wowing Junkanoo performance. The seminar was hosted for Travel Advisors many of whom showed extensive interest and stopped by The Bahamas booth for brochures and updates after the seminar.
Bahamas representatives welcome attendees at their booth. Mary Dipasquale ( NPIPB), Regia Knowles (Sunrise Beach Villas) Chrystal Bethell (BTO NY)
The Melia Hotel sponsored a hotel giveaway; a cruise giveaway was donated by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and snorkeling activity giveaways were offered courtesy of Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas.
“We’re always grateful for the presence of our travel partners as their collaboration helps to solidify our footing in the marketplace,” Bethel said. “And the giveaways actually add to visitor engagement from those who visit our booth”.
The Islands Of The Bahamas team appreciated the opportunity to showcase the destination to such a large audience and continues to work to spread the message that The Bahamas is open for business.