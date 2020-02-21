Friday, February 21, 2020
Short-Term Study Program in Bahamas Planned in July
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A short-term study away program entitled “Women in STEM The Bahamas Edition: Island and Coral Reef Ecology” will be offered this summer by Missouri State University-West Plains.
The program is set for July 6-14 and will be led by Assistant Professor of Biology/Biomedical Sciences Ana Estrella.
It is open to anyone interested in learning more about coral reef ecology, challenges women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) face, and the work of some women in these fields. Read more >>