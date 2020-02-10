Shakespeare in Paradise - Submit to Short Tales 2020!!

|
The idea of Short Tales is catching onl! Ten plays by ten authors, directed by people who want to hone their directing skills continues to inspire people to think about new ways of getting their ideas onstage.
So here we go again!!
Shakespeare in Paradise is once again looking for new playwrights and new plays for Short Tales 2020, a series of new short plays to premiere at our twelfth festival.
Plays should be new, original works.
We prefer to see scripts by people whose plays haven't been included in Short Tales before. That
isn't to say that if we've produced one of your works in the past, we
won't do so again, but we really want to encourage new writers.
Plays should be no longer than 8-12 minutes in length. If you're using standard playscript format, this will give a rough running time of a minute a page, which means that your scripts should be between 8-12 pages long.
Casts should involve no more than 3 actors. One-person
plays are welcome! And of course, you can have more than 3 characters if
you write a play in which actors play more than one role.
Submissions open now!!! Send your scripts as email attachments by clicking the button below.
Final Submission Date: May 17, 2020
These are the elements that will make us look twice at your submission:
- Memorable characters in tough situations which change their lives forever
- Actions that have consequences for those affected by them
- Themes that have relevance for the 21st century Bahamas
Submit queries or new scripts to us for consideration by clicking on the button below.