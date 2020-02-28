Friday, February 28, 2020
Royal Caribbean purchases land on western side of Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas
By Matt Hochberg
Bahamian media are reporting Royal Caribbean has purchased land on the western end of Paradise Island in The Bahamas.
The Tribune confirmed with Royal Caribbean’s Bahamian attorney that earlier this week the cruise line, "acquired multiple real estate parcels on Paradise Island’s western end."
Campbell Cleare, partner at McKinney, Bancroft and Hughes, confirmed Royal Caribbean has steadily been working towards purchasing land on Paradise Island’s western end. Read more >>