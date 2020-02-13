Thursday, February 13, 2020
Royal Caribbean Opens New Beach Club in The Bahamas
By Caribbean Journal Staff
Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private destination in The Bahamas has added a new beach club.
It’s called Coco Beach Club, and it’s the final phase of the $250 million project that first debuted last year.
The new beach club has an oceanfront infinity pool, beach cabanas, an eatery and a bar.
The debut of Coco Beach Club comes with a pair of new beach areas: Breezy Bay at Chill Island and South Beach, both of which are open to all cruise passengers at the destination.
The beach club includes 20 “floating cabanas,” each of which includes a private slide into the water, an overwater hammock, a dining area, a shower and a wet bar.
That’s along with 10 beach cabanas, all of which come with their own cabana attendants.
The beach club is part of a new push by Royal Caribbean to develop beach destinations, one that also included a planned beach club in the fast-growing cruise destination of Antigua.
