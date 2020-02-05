Rolle optimistic on economy in 2020

John Rolle
Governor of The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) John Rolle said yesterday that the bank sees The Bahamas’ economy improving in 2020, though growth at previously projected levels is not expected as a result of the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
Rolle’s optimism was due to some quicker-than-expected improvements on some of the Abaco Cays that were affected by Hurricane Dorian; the movement of tourist visits to islands unaffected by Hurricane Dorian, with the help of the vacation rental sector; and the pass-through effect of construction on the hurricane-affected islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. He added that the foreign investment portion of the economy also remains robust.
"We see the economy improving," Rolle said.