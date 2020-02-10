Monday, February 10, 2020
Police recruits begin training in Bahamas
NINETEEN police recruits have begun a six-month long constable training course at the Police Training College in Grand Bahama.
They jetted off to begin their training on Friday, January 31, after completing competency-based interview assessments in December 2019.
The course will enable them to gain the skills and attitudes needed to function competently as police constables in general beat and patrol duties.
The recruits will be introduced to the history, mission and organisation of policing, inculcate habits of fitness and safety, and develop personal character and mental fitness.
Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said: "I was delighted to swear in 19 recruits to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force on the January 29, 2020.