Police quizzed ‘several people’ on Nygard underage sex claims

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities have interviewed a number of people in connection with allegations that Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was involved in a sex trafficking ring, Eyewitness News can confirm.
When contacted, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said: “We have an ongoing investigation concerning the allegations surrounding Peter Nygard.”
The federal class action lawsuit filed in a Manhattan Court on Thursday, details allegations of a decades-long sex-trafficking scheme that Nygard and his companies knowingly facilitated and benefitted from – and Bahamian officials were paid to ignore.
The class action complaint, obtained by Eyewitness News, claims Nygard bribed Bahamian police officers and further seeks to correlate the fashion designer’s financial contributions and engagement with the Progressive Liberal Party as evidence of his political influence.
It alleged Nygard provided PLP party members and corrupts police officers with “children and young women to engage in commercial sex acts with”. Read more >>