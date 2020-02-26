PM: We must take our country back

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis inside the House of Assembly yesterday. RACARDO THOMAS
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday announced that a strike force will be established to aggressively pursue illegal migrants in The Bahamas as he declared it is time to “take our country back”.
“We must strengthen and enforce our immigration policies,” said Minnis, as he closed debate on the mid-year budget in Parliament.
“We must pursue illegal immigrants aggressively. This is The Bahamas and Bahamians are first, and Bahamians will and must remain first.
“I have given the minister with responsibility for immigration the task of establishing a strike force whose mandate would be to aggressively pursue illegals, both throughout New Providence and the Family Islands, through our streets and at various job sites.”
Minnis added, “Mr. Speaker, we can no longer be second class citizens in our own country. We must take our country back. Read more >>