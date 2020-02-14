PM: 1,200 to get jobs from Abaco project

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, center, signed a heads of agreement for a $580 million development with Tyrsoz Family Holdings Ltd. in Sandy Point, Abaco yesterday. From left, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, Ronnie Ben-Zur, development manager; Minnis, Secretary to the Cabinet Camille Johnson, Central and South Abaco MP James Albury and North Abaco MP Darren Henfield. OPM COMMUNICATIONS
A South Abaco resort and marina project will hire 1,200 Bahamians, said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis after the signing of a heads of agreement for the $580 million development yesterday.
“It is anticipated that 600 workers will be employed during the construction phase of the project,” Minnis said.
“Tyrsoz Holdings has agreed to aim for a ratio of no less than 80 percent Bahamian workers to 20 percent non-Bahamian workers.”
Minnis said another 600 people are expected to be employed once the resort is operational.