Over the Hill Library Still Standing Tall

Lillian G. Weir-Coakley Library, formerly known as the Southern Public Library.
As I passed the myriad of bookshelves and ascended the staircase of the over the hill library established 69 years ago, I saw sitting at a table, a studious-looking man whom I took a chance and approached. Although engrossed with what was on his laptop, I was relieved when he agreed to chat with me.
Lester A. Beneby is his name. With silver streaks in his hair, Lester told me of his love for libraries and for books. In fact, he revealed that he still has a library card for the Lillian G. Weir-Coakley Public Library, formerly known as the Southern Public Library. Next to his laptop was the book, he is currently reading, ‘Reinventing the Body, Resurrecting the Soul,’ by Deepak Chopra. Read more >>