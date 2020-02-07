Friday, February 7, 2020
One Love Bahamas Reggae and Rockers to Benefit the Bahamas
One Love Bahamas, a special benefit concert that brings together some of the biggest names in music, is set to take place this Saturday, February 8, at 5:00 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Florida. The all-day tropical island themed festival will deliver more than just music. The gathering will turn Pompano Community Park into the One Love Bahama Village that will include an authentic Bahamian craft and straw market. Along with South Florida’s warm weather, there will be a variety of island-inspired dishes and tropical drinks to be enjoyed by those who attend. There will be non-stop entertainment to keep the party going all day and into the night including Junkanoo, which is the procession of characters in traditional costumes that dance to drums, bells, and whistles. Read more >>