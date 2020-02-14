Friday, February 14, 2020

Nygard accused of raping more than 10 young women in Bahamas sex-trafficking scheme

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been accused of using his wealth and political influence in The Bahamas to lure, rape and sodomize more than 10 women, most of whom were underage guests at his infamous Nygard Cay “pamper parties”.

A Federal class action lawsuit filed in a Manhattan Court yesterday, details allegations of a decades-long sex-trafficking scheme that Nygard and his companies knowingly facilitated and benefitted from – and Bahamian officials were paid to ignore.

The class action complaint, obtained by Eyewitness News, claims Nygard bribed Bahamian police officers and further seeks to correlate the fashion designer’s financial contributions and engagement with the Progressive Liberal Party as evidence of his political influence.

It alleged Nygard provided PLP party members and corrupt police officers with “children and young women to engage in commercial sex acts with”.  Read more >>
