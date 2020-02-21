Friday, February 21, 2020

NAGB Newsletter - February 20th, 2020

At your NAGB you can learn how to use watercolours, watch a movie, tour the museum, join ARTribe or even become a member just to name a few fun-filled options! Find out how in this newsletter or visit our website nagb.org.bs for up-to-date details on what is happening at your favorite museum!
 TONIGHT the NAGB Film Series 
presents
Beasts of the Southern Wild
This month the NAGB continues the conversation around resilience in the face of catastrophe and hope for the future through the film “Beasts of the Southern Wild”. Benh Zeitlin's acclaimed first feature film tells the story of Hushpuppy, a six-year-old girl who lives in a fantastical place called the Bathtub. Buoyed by her childish optimism and extraordinary imagination, she believes that the natural world is in balance with the universe until a fierce storm changes her reality.

Join us for a fun-filled evening tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Fiona's Theater!
More About NAGB Film Series
NAGB Mural Open Call
The NAGB invites artists to create a mural that comments on the indomitable Bahamian spirit through the lens of time. The mural created should allow onlookers to take a walk through hundreds of years of Bahamian resilience: from the Lucayans, to the age of colonial rule, to our triumphant independence and all that is and will be a part of our great nation. It, ideally, will also spark discussions on the importance of preserving and sharing our history with future generations as an invaluable educational tool. The artist or group of artists whose design concept is selected will receive resources and a stipend to create the mural in a public space.
Learn More About the Open Call
Watercolour Painting 
with
Christina Wong
Learn how to create beautiful layers in your paintings using classic watercolour techniques. Under the tutelage of “Refuge” artist Christina Wong, participants will be led through the process of rendering an image from observation and gain a basic understanding of the fundamentals of painting with watercolour. This workshop is most suited to artists/painters relatively new to watercolour or complete beginners!
Learn More about Watercolour Painting with Christina Wong
NAGB 4th Sundays
Fourth Sundays are back in full swing and we can’t wait to take you through our exhibitions on February 23rd! Let our knowledgeable NAGB staff guide you through “Refuge”, featuring the work of over 45 artists who speak to their experiences and thoughts post-Dorian, Sue Katz’s “Home” in our Project Space and our Permanent Exhibition “TimeLines”, which explores the history of Bahamian art. 
More About 4th Sundays
Transforming Spaces
Boasting sixteen years as the premier art festival in The Bahamas, Transforming Spaces (TS) returns this spring to offer art enthusiasts, collectors and visitors alike another unique experience totally immersed in the contemporary Bahamian art scene. The TS Committee announced plans for its highly anticipated annual event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 28 - 29th, 2020. Although the event’s highlight is the art bus tour weekend, this year will include a series of events hosted by participating galleries leading up to the weekend--from curated walking tours, private and public openings, to artist talks, all culminating with an exciting closing event.
More About Transforming Spaces 2020
NAGB ARTribe
Budding creatives (grades 8-12) who are interested in exploring the arts outside of the classroom are welcome to join us in a safe, inclusive space that has a rich cultural history. We understand that not every student wants to make art in the traditional sense and with ARTribe, you can focus on art in the ways that you find most important. You will have access to loads of materials to create art but this is not just another art class. Write about art, learn about art conservation and discover exciting careers in the arts--this club is about you!
ARTribe is held at on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the NAGB.
Register for ARTribe Here
Your Support Matters
Join the NAGB
