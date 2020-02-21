NAGB Newsletter - February 20th, 2020

|
The
NAGB invites artists to create a mural that comments on the indomitable
Bahamian spirit through the lens of time. The mural created should
allow onlookers to take a walk through hundreds of years of Bahamian
resilience: from the Lucayans, to the age of colonial rule, to our
triumphant independence and all that is and will be a part of our great
nation. It, ideally, will also spark discussions on the importance of
preserving and sharing our history with future generations as an
invaluable educational tool. The artist or group of artists whose design
concept is selected will receive resources and a stipend to create the
mural in a public space.