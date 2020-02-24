Mural Open Call: NAGB's “The Evolution of Bahamian Identity” - DEADLINE on Sunday, March 1, 2020 @ 6:30pm at NAGB — The Bahamas, West Indies.
Event Details
Place: National Art Gallery Of The Bahamas
Location: West St. & West Hill St., Nassau, New Providence
Phone: (242) 328-5800Call: (242) 328-5800
Email: info@nagb.org.bs
Website: The NAGB
Event Description: “The NAGB invites artists to create a mural that comments on the indomitable Bahamian spirit through the lens of time. The mural created should allow onlookers to take a walk-through hundreds of years of Bahamian resilience: from the Lucayans, to the age of colonial rule, to our triumphant independence and all that is and will be a part of our great nation.
It, ideally, will also spark discussions on the importance of preserving and sharing our history with future generations as an invaluable educational tool. The artist or group of artists whose design concept is selected will receive resources and a stipend to create the mural in a public space .
The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2020. For more information or to apply, contact Zearier E. Munroe, Community Outreach Officer, at 328-5800 or zmunroe@nagb.org.bs ...” — Read more: The NAGB-Facebook and The NAGB
(source)