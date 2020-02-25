Tuesday, February 25, 2020

MOU teaching services agreement signed between Bahamas and Cuban governments


By Deandrea S Hamilton

Nassau, The Bahamas – February 24, 2020 — Approximately 60 teachers are expected to be engaged by the Bahamas Government as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Education and the Cuban Government to provide services in the subjects of agricultural science, biology/chemistry, electrical installation, auto mechanics, mathematics, Spanish and French.  Read more >>

