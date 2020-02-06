Marijuana commission says revisit recreational usage after years of decriminalization

Prime Minister Minnis Dr. Hubert Minnis
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday tabled the commission’s final preliminary report in Parliament yesterday.
“Some commissioners were not prepared, at this time, to recommend the legalization of cannabis for recreational use,” the report said.
"While Canada recently legalized cannabis for recreational purposes, as well as several states in the US, these commissioners are of the view that there is insufficient information to assess the full societal impact of moving in this direction.