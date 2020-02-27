Thursday, February 27, 2020
Marcus Samuelsson Opens Food Truck in The Bahamas
Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and Marcus Samuelsson Group announce the opening of the resort’s newest beachfront airstream food truck, Streetbird on the Beach. Concepted by acclaimed Harlem-based chef Marcus Samuelsson, Streetbird on the Beach melds American comfort food favorites with celebrated island flavors that feature a uniquely Bahamian twist. As the latest addition to the resort’s robust food and beverage program, Streetbird on the Beach joins Baha Mar’s more than 40 globally inspired restaurants and bars, which include experiential pan-Asian eateries, ornate cocktail lounges and Parisian-inspired cafés. Read more >>