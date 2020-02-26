Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Lawsuit Over Nearly $500K In Hurricane Dorian Donations For Bahamas To Play Out In Florida Court
By Carey Codd
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a legal fight unfolding in Florida over hundreds of thousands of dollars raised to help Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian.
The matter centers on money raised by the former partner of the founder of a major Bahamian charity, The Head Knowles Foundation.
At issue is what the former partner, Lia Head-Rigby, did with more than $217,000 she raised through a GoFundMe effort that raised about $1.5 million after Dorian struck the islands last September. Read more >>