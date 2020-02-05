Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Inaugural Bahamas Charter Show to debut in Nassau this February
BY KATIA DAMBORSKY
As the first-ever boat show attended exclusively by Bahamas-based charter yachts, the Bahamas Charter Show will provide an unrivaled opportunity for the industry to get better acquainted with the local fleet and the region’s cruising grounds.
The Bahamas Charter Show is on course for a successful inaugural edition, as the industry-only yachting meet prepares to open its doors between 27 February - 1 March 2020 in Nassau. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 5:53 AM