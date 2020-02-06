IMF offers $200 mil.; government says no

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) states in its most recent mission report on its visit to The Bahamas that it is willing to make $200 million available to this country through its Rapid Financing Instrument “at low cost and without policy conditionality”, to carry on rebuilding the economy after Hurricane Dorian. But yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest told Guardian Business that the government is not considering the loan offer through the IMF.
"Not at this time," is all Turnquest would say on the issue.