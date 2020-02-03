Monday, February 3, 2020

‘I was victimized’, says axed ZNS talk show host

Former talk show host Shenique Miller

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – ZNS talk show host Shenique Miller yesterday said she feels “victimized” after her show was dropped by the Broadcast Corporation of The Bahamas last week.

Miller, who hosts “The Conversation”, said she was only given four days notice that her contract would not be renewed.

She also served as a special assignment correspondent for the corporation.

BCB General Manager Kayleaser Deveaux-Issacs declined comment on the matter yesterday.

Miller has hosted the political and lifestyle show since 2014 – when she previously resigned from the corporation over similar accusations of victimization.

In an interview with Eyewitness News Online, she said: “The reason given to me was the fact that the show was not making any money”.  Read more >>

However, she indicated that this was not reflected in her show’s financial records.
