Tuesday, February 25, 2020
‘I Used Dorian Donations Where They Were Needed’
Deputy Chief Reporter
EMBATTLED HeadKnowles Foundation co-founder Lia Head-Rigby maintained she committed no impropriety after crowdfunding giant GoFundMe told The Tribune she withdrew, but did not transfer, more than $200,000 in donations to the hurricane relief organisation.
In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, Mrs Head-Rigby insisted “money went quickly” post-Hurricane Dorian as she spearheaded relief efforts in the United States. “The funds that the donors gave, went to massive use here in Florida,” she said.
“(It went) to push relief to Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Nassau from the Miami Mayor’s Office, pallets of relief on the Betty K that went to New Providence Community Centre, to the 800 plus flights, including Medevac flights, passenger flights, animal rescue flights and cargo relief flights.
“We spent that $200k fast as it should have been.”
Asked if the expenditure of these funds was documented, she said: “I have everything documented – audited by the CPA.” Read more >>