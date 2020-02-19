Wednesday, February 19, 2020
How to visit the Bahamas: A helpful travel guide
By Alexa Wang
Searching for paradise? You’ll find it in the Bahamas.
The Bahamas is made up of 700 islands sprinkled over more than 100,000 square miles of ocean. Its white beaches, crystal-clear water, warm surf, and vibrant coral reefs make it a dream holiday destination.
As well as being breathtakingly beautiful, there’s plenty to do in the Bahamas. Whether you want to scuba-dive, shark-dive, or sunbathe in the sunshine, the Bahamas has it all.
Take a look at our helpful travel guide and make the most of your time when you visit the Bahamas. Read more >>
