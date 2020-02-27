How to Prepare for a Coronavirus Outbreak Near You, According to Doctors

Here are the practical steps you can take to prepare for a potential outbreak near you.
- Health officials announced that the American public should “prepare” for an outbreak of coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19, in the U.S.
- “Disruptions to everyday life may be severe, but people might want to start thinking about that now,” the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
- Doctors explain the practical steps you can take to prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak in your local community.
Health officials announced Tuesday that the American public should “prepare” for an outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S.—a big change on how they’ve spoken about the virus, known as COVID-19, in the past.
"It's not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore, but a question of when this will happen," Nancy Messonnier, M.D., director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said, per the New York Times.